Preparing for the 2020 hurricane season

BATON ROUGE - As hurricane season approaches, Louisiana's leaders are reminding residents to prepare for possible storms.

This year, hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30 and some experts believe this season will bring slightly above normal activity. One prediction calls for 16 named storms and 8 hurricanes with 4 being considered major (category 3 strength or higher).

There are typically an annual average of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

In sharp contrast to what's expected for this hurricane season, during 2019, Hurricane Barry was the lone major storm to make landfall in Louisiana. And soon after Barry came ashore, it pelted some parts of the state with more than 20 inches of rain.

But thanks to the careful work of meteorologists who study and track storms like Barry, most residents were able to prepare.

Officials say it's imperative to stay tuned to meteorological forecasts during the upcoming season.

Officials say it's imperative to stay tuned to meteorological forecasts during the upcoming season.

In addition to remaining alert to local weather reports, the federal government suggests every resident prepare a to-go bag that is ready and waiting should they need to quickly leave their home and seek shelter elsewhere.

Items to include in these bags are dry food, water, medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings, and pet supplies.

