Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go home

BATON ROUGE - Some evacuees from Lake Charles are still staying at Oyo Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Sally Fontenot and her five relatives are all from Lake Charles and have been affected by the damage of Hurricane Laura.

"We're here in Baton Rouge because that's the only place we could find a hotel," Fontenot said.

Packed to capacity, Oyo Hotel only had one room with one bed left available.

"We have one double bed and we got six adults here and two dogs, but we're family so we stayed together, " Fontenot said.

"It's horrible. I want to go home soon," Fontenot's bother, Kim Witherwax said.

Faced with a mandatory evacuation in the Lake Charles area, Witherwax had to sleep in his car the first night the storm hit.

"We were in a mobile home, so we went to a motel. The storm tore everything up and tore the motel up," Witherwax said.

Both Witherwax and his sister's home received heavy damage from the hurricane.



"I'm not able to live in my house. There's no roof and everything is just gone," Fontenot said.



Even though the family is living in tight congested conditions, they consider themselves lucky because none of them were injured, and are thankful that no one was left behind.

The question now is, when can the family return to their homes.

Fontenot says she has no idea when she and her family will be able to return home.

"They're talking two or three months," Witherwax said.

A more immediate concern the family is facing now is running out money and being forced to leave their hotel with nowhere to go.