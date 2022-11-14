39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hurricane Kate forms in the Atlantic, north of Bermuda

7 years 3 days 9 hours ago Wednesday, November 11 2015 Nov 11, 2015 November 11, 2015 4:32 AM November 11, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MIAMI, FL.- Hurricane Kate has formed in the Atlantic north of Bermuda, becoming the fourth hurricane of the Atlantic season.
    
The hurricane's maximum sustained winds early Wednesday are near 75 mph.
    
Kate is centered about 260 miles north of Bermuda and is moving northeast near 40 mph.
    
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says swells from Kate will begin affecting Bermuda on Wednesday morning, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

