Hurricane Kate forms in the Atlantic, north of Bermuda

MIAMI, FL.- Hurricane Kate has formed in the Atlantic north of Bermuda, becoming the fourth hurricane of the Atlantic season.
The hurricane's maximum sustained winds early Wednesday are near 75 mph.
Kate is centered about 260 miles north of Bermuda and is moving northeast near 40 mph.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says swells from Kate will begin affecting Bermuda on Wednesday morning, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
