Hurricane Ida's impact on gas prices in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Experts say Hurricane Ida's upset to the oil and refining industry last week was relatively swift and slight.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a decrease in gas prices may be just around the corner.

De Haan said, "With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon."

GasBuddy says Baton Rouge fuel prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80/g today, based on the company's daily survey of 361 stations in the Capital City. Gas prices in Baton Rouge are 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The chart below depicts statistics from neighboring areas and their current gas prices, according to GasBuddy.

Based out of Boston, GasBuddy is a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.