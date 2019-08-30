Hurricane Hunters make history with all-female flight crew

LAKELAND, Fla. - The NOAA says its first three-pilot team of Hurricane Hunters composed entirely of women flew into Dorian Thursday to scope out the storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a picture Thursday of the team flying out over the Atlantic Ocean to perform reconnaissance on the hurricane, which is set to strike Florida's east coast this weekend.

The crew was made up of Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington, and Lt. Lindsey Norman.

