Hurricane Dorian forces cancellation of Southeastern football game

Monday, September 02 2019 6:50 PM in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael R Cauble

DAYTONA, FL - The effects of Hurricane Dorian along the Florida coast has forced the cancellation of an upcoming college football game.

Southeastern Louisiana announced Monday evening that their Lions football game at Bethune-Cookman scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to the expected effects of Hurricane Dorian on the Daytona Beach, Florida area.

“After discussions with their officials, we can certainly understand Bethune Cookman’s decision to cancel the game,” Southeastern Director of Athletics Jay Artigues commented. “The safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans has to be the first priority.”

The game with the Wildcats will not be rescheduled.

Saturday’s game is the first Southeastern game canceled due to weather since the SLU-Jacksonville contest was wiped out post-Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The Lions opened the season with an upset win over visiting Jacksonville St. and broke into the top 25 rankings of FCS football with an appearance at #23.

 

