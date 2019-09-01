Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in the Bahamas are saying they are receiving preliminary reports of heavy damage in areas being pounded by Hurricane Dorian.

Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, has told reporters there is a huge amount of damage to property and infrastructure from the hurricane crossing the northwest part of the island archipelago. She adds "It's devastating" but cautions that so far there is "luckily no loss of life reported."

Video that was described by Jibrilu as being sent by residents from the island of Abaco on Sunday afternoon showed homes with missing chunks of roofing, downed power lines and smashed and overturned cars. One video, she says, showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of an unidentified town at nearly the height of a car's roof.

At 3 p.m. EDT Sunday, Dorian had top sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph) with gusts topping 220 mph (above 350 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.