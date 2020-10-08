Hurricane Delta expected to bring hurricane conditions to Gulf Coast, Friday

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center released an update around 7 a.m. stating that Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 system, continues on a path towards Louisiana's coast, where it is expected to bring "hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge" by Friday.

For this reason, Storm Surge and Hurricane Warnings remain in effect for Louisiana's coastal region.

Hurricane #Delta Advisory 15A: Noaa and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Investigating Delta. Hurricane Conditions and Life-Threatening Storm Surge Expected To Begin Along Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast On Friday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020

Here are the 4 am CDT Key Messages on Hurricane #Delta. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb and https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/PEon0Ey7wz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020

Delta is the 25th named storm of this historical hurricane season and weather experts say it's likely to make landfall on Louisiana's coast, near Vermilion Parish on Friday evening.

“This season has been relentless,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. “Prepare for the worst. Pray for the best.”

Governor Edwards said though the hurricane is likely to cause damage in some areas, he doesn’t expect widespread mandatory evacuations.

Some weakening is forecast once Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, but the center is expected to become a major hurricane again, like it was days earlier before hitting the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump approved an advance federal emergency declaration for the state Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Governor Edwards and local officials continue to urge the public to gather all last-minute hurricane supplies before Friday and to keep a close eye on weather reports.

The Governor will hold a news conference to provide the public with updated information on Delta, Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. WBRZ will air the conference on Channel 2 and on WBRZ Plus in addition to livestreaming it on WBRZ's Facebook page.

