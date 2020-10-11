Hurricane Delta debris removal will begin Oct. 19, says Mayor Broome

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Sunday that the City-Parish’s debris removal for damages inflicted by Hurricane Delta will begin on Monday, Oct. 19.

Mayor Broome said in a statement issued out Sunday evening:

City-Parish staff have been assessing storm-related damages since Saturday morning, including documenting storm debris such as downed tree limbs, branches, and other vegetation.

The City-Parish’s debris removal contractor, DRC Emergency Services, will begin operations Monday, Oct. 19. This schedule will allow City-Parish damage assessment teams to continue their surveying and provides additional time for residents to organize and move their storm debris curbside.

“As our residents continue to respond to and recover from Hurricane Delta, we remain focused on moving as quickly as possible to continue meeting their needs,” said Mayor Broome. “Our debris removal crews are poised to move with the same level of diligence and speed in the coming days and weeks as we continue in our damage assessments and begin our debris removal operations.”

Storm debris will be collected from all residential locations in the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. At this time, City-Parish debris removal crews cannot collect debris from state highways nor debris located in the city limits of Baker, Zachary, and Central.

Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish once their debris is placed curbside. City-Parish damage assessment teams and debris monitors will regularly assess debris removal needs and direct crews accordingly for collection.

Storm debris must be placed curbside in the public right of way, or the area of property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole, or easement. Only loose debris will be collected, which must not be placed within four feet of mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility. City-Parish officials are strongly urging residents to organize their storm debris into piles to support an efficient collection process.

Storm debris should be clearly separated from regular garbage piles, which will be collected as part of the City-Parish’s regular garbage and recycling collection services. Republic Services will resume daily garbage and recycling collection Oct. 12.

Contractors hired by residents for storm debris removal, or renovations due to storm-related damages, must remove any storm debris from the premises. Residents should ensure they are hiring licensed contractors and including the removal of any resulting storm debris in their contract.