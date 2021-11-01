Hurricane debris removal winding down in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - A pair of neighbors, homeowners in Gonzales, rushed to put the last bit of storm debris on the curb Sunday.

A debris removal truck was coming down their street, picking up trash from Hurricane Ida for the first time since the storm hit two months ago.



"Finally seeing the truck come out here, it was like a relief. It was like thank you, Jesus," homeowner Daniel Ealouis said.

The removal crews made their last regular pass for debris removal over the weekend, after crews have been working 12-hours a day for more than a month and a half.

"I heard the truck coming down the road. It was a blessing that they were finally going to pick it up." homeowner Darren Guillot said.

The neighbors say it took such a long time for the trash trucks to come their way they thought their street had been forgotten about.

"It's been sitting out for two months. We were starting to think that nothing was going to happen," Ealouis said.

All the debris is being taken to the Lamar Dixion Expo Center, where it's being ground into mulch and taken to Gator Environmental Waste Solutions, a construction and demolition debris landfill in Sorrento.