Latest Weather Blog
Hurricane debris removal along Louisiana highways continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s transportation department estimates it will finish removing the debris left on state roadways from Hurricanes Laura and Delta by the end of January.
The final pass to collect debris in Allen and Jefferson Davis parishes and the lower portions of Cameron Parish should be complete by Dec. 23, the Department of Transportation and Development said in a statement.
The last debris removal for Beauregard Parish, Calcasieu Parish and upper portions of Cameron Parish should be done by Jan. 31, the agency says.
Contractors hired by the transportation department have removed nearly 1.5 million cubic yards of debris from state-maintained routes in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes, according to the agency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: The very best of Louisiana Christmas
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts Christmas toy drive
-
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
-
Wayde Sims Foundation honors legacy of LSU basketball star by helping homeless
-
Volunteers with Montrell Jackson Foundation hand out gifts to children in capital...
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round