Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hurricane debris cleanup done on Louisiana state roadways

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Eight months after Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana, the state transportation department has finished removing storm debris from state roadways.

The Department of Transportation and Development said it wrapped up removal of 1.4 million cubic yards of debris Tuesday in Calcasieu Parish, one of the hardest hit areas from Laura in August and the follow-up blow of Hurricane Delta in October.

The cleanup of debris from the 2020 storms on state roadways in other parishes already had been completed.

The transportation department said contractors statewide removed 3.3 million cubic yards of hurricane debris. Two-thirds of that was cleaned up in the southwestern Louisiana parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis.

