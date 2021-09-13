Hurricane-damaged St. Helena Parish braces for the next storm

ST. HELENA PARISH - Utility workers are repairing power lines in the front yard of Cindi Tranchina's home near Greensburg. She's been without power for two weeks.

"This is the worst storm I've ever been through. I'll never do it again," Tranchina said.

Tranchina's lights went out after Hurricane Ida blew down a huge tree

in her backyard.

"It ripped the light pole down, it ripped the power pole down to the back of the house and ripped it in two and ripped all the wires out of the house," Tranchina said.

Demco told her that her power is expected to be out for another month or more.

An army of utility workers is in St. Helena trying to get the lights back on after Ida knocked out power to the entire parish.

"We had to get the national guard to clear the roadways just so we could get out," Roderick Matthews, St. Helena Parish Emergency Operations Director said. "I think this will be the first time we had zero residents with power after a storm."

And Matthews also says that Ida could have been the worst storm on record in St. Helena Parish.

"This is going to be worst damage, the worst debris on the ground, with that, it's unknown the amount of time it's going to take to get everything up, " Matthews said.

And the upcoming Tropical Storm Nicholas could make matters worse if it brings a lot of rain.

"We have crews working on lights, you have crew picking up debris, so if the rain gets bad, a little wind with it, they are going to have to cease that work and wait until the weather gets better," Matthews said.

Utility workers will be on the job for 12 hours a day this week unless the weather becomes too dangerous.