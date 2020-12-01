Latest Weather Blog
Hurricane cleanup uncovers historic store sign
DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Cleanup operations after Hurricanes Laura and Delta uncovered a bit of city history under a floor in downtown DeRidder.
The American Press reports that crews ripping up damaged flooring at the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce discovered a subfloor bearing the name of the city’s earliest drug store.
The words “City Drug Store” are now visible in the building’s entryway, spelled out in original hexagon-shaped porcelain tiles facing away from the building’s interior. Beauregard Museum director Elona Weston said news articles indicate the drug store was in operation as early as 1911.
“It was a surprising find to chamber members; we didn’t realize it was there or that this building had once served as the city pharmacy,” chamber executive director Lisa Adams said.
Adams said the position of the words lead her and others to believe that part of the building was actually part of the city’s original sidewalk structure.
As crews further ripped away the damaged flooring, other words were found in the porcelain tile reading “Kodaks” and “Victrolas.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Giving Tuesday kicks off with '225 Give' campaign to support local nonprofits
-
Tuesday's public visitation for former LSU football star, businessman Ruffin Rodrigue
-
Stolen truck slams into North Street business
-
Baton Rouge's first overnight freeze of the season
-
Sunday Journal with Ann-Raleigh Murthy
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...