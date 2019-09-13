Hurricane center: New warnings on storm surge

MIAMI - If tropical weather approaches the U.S. next year, coastal residents will see separate warnings about storm surge in addition to warnings about tropical storm- and hurricane-force winds.



National Hurricane Center officials said Thursday that separate warnings for storm surge should provide emergency managers and the public with better information about tropical weather hazards.



Storm surge is considered the greatest threat to life and property from a tropical cyclone. It can strike at different times and in different places than a storm's winds.



The hurricane center recently has focused on improving public awareness about storm surge. Color-coded maps debuted this year to show where and how high water could rise as storms approach land, and an online tool launched last month shows coastal vulnerability to storm surge during a variety of hurricane scenarios.