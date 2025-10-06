86°
Hunting season still open at Kisatchie National Forest despite government shutdown

42 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 12:20 PM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GLENMORA — Squirrel and rabbit hunting seasons will continue uninterrupted in Kisatchie National Forest, Louisiana's only national forest, despite the ongoing shutdown of the federal government.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opened the hunting season in Kisatchie on Saturday and assured hunters that "all hunting seasons will open and run as usual and are unaffected by the current federal government shutdown."

Recreation areas and campsites in the Kisatchie National Forest are also open and available for use by the public, LDWF said.

For more information on squirrel and rabbit hunting in Louisiana, click here.

