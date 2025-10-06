86°
Latest Weather Blog
Hunting season still open at Kisatchie National Forest despite government shutdown
GLENMORA — Squirrel and rabbit hunting seasons will continue uninterrupted in Kisatchie National Forest, Louisiana's only national forest, despite the ongoing shutdown of the federal government.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opened the hunting season in Kisatchie on Saturday and assured hunters that "all hunting seasons will open and run as usual and are unaffected by the current federal government shutdown."
Recreation areas and campsites in the Kisatchie National Forest are also open and available for use by the public, LDWF said.
Trending News
For more information on squirrel and rabbit hunting in Louisiana, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen taken to hospital after being struck by car along Gardere Lane
-
2une In Previews: BREC hosting Boo at the Zoo, car show over...
-
FINALLY! Saints beat Giants after forcing five turnovers
-
'The Simpsons' returning to the big screen in 2027 ahead of series'...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-110 northbound reopen after crash near...