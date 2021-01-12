34°
Latest Weather Blog
Hunters discover human remains in St. Mary Parish; deputies investigate
ST. MARY PARISH — Hunters found human remains in Louisiana, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
News outlets report that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office retrieved the remains after getting a call from the hunters about noon Friday in woods near Franklin.
The sheriff’s office did not describe the condition of the remains, The Advertiser noted.
An autopsy will try to determine the cause of death, KLFY-TV reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Edwards to discuss possibility of tighter COVID restrictions this afternoon
-
As vaccinations continue across La, health facilities await more doses, distribution instructions
-
FBI warns of possible armed protests across US ahead of Inauguration Day
-
Man with lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits has small victory, will...
-
Governor announces Tuesday news conference, expected to discuss next phase of La.'s...
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans