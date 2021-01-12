Hunters discover human remains in St. Mary Parish; deputies investigate

34°
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH — Hunters found human remains in Louisiana, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

News outlets report that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office retrieved the remains after getting a call from the hunters about noon Friday in woods near Franklin.

The sheriff’s office did not describe the condition of the remains, The Advertiser noted.

An autopsy will try to determine the cause of death, KLFY-TV reported.

