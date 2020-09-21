Hunters clean out their freezer to donate wild game to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE - Wild game hunters helped the needy this weekend, by donating wild game to a unique food drive called, "Clean Out Your Freezer Day."

"Clean Out Your Freezer Day" pertains mainly to hunters to clean out their freezer right before the start of hunting season for new game. Instead of throwing out good meat hunters can donate it.

"This is a way for us to share what we harvest for people who don't have the ability to do that," Chip Songy said.

Songy is the head of Hunters for the Hungry food donation program.

Songy said the weekend food drive had 35 locations where wild game was donated around the state.

Sporting goods store, Bowie Outfitters located in Baton Rouge collected three huge boxes of wild game.

"That's hundreds of pounds of frozen game that will serve the hungry in the area for a considerable amount of time, over the next couple of weeks," Songy said.

The wild game donated by hunters in this area goes to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, but at first, they started out by just giving to St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, a charity that has been impacted by the pandemic.

"The number of people who have been going to St. Vincent de Paul for meals has increased," Songy said.