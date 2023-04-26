62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hunters, anglers, boaters: Help limit coastal cane die-off

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 08 2017 Sep 8, 2017 September 08, 2017 9:10 AM September 08, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana authorities are asking waterfowl hunters, anglers and boaters not to carry off any roseau cane, either on purpose or in debris on their boats.

Several state agencies are asking for those steps because cane has been dying along the coast. A tiny invasive insect called roseau cane scale may be contributing to the die-off.

A news release Thursday asks boaters not to tie up their boats to roseau cane, to remove all cane debris from their boats before leaving local marinas, and to wash boats with soapy water and drain them at or near those marinas.

Trending News

Roseau cane is a tall wetland grass that stands up well to tropical storms and is one of the coast's most erosion-proof marsh plants.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days