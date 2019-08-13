Hundreds show up to discuss drainage issues in Walker

WALKER – Hundreds showed up to the Walker City Council meeting Monday night. The anticipated crowd moved the meeting to the Freshman High School as drainage issues were on the agenda.

“When it rains hard, we still get water” said Ron Kendrick, who attended the meeting.

He, along with many others, fear heavy rainfall. Since the 2016 flood drainage issues have been a big concern in Walker.

“About a month and a half ago I had a foot of water in my backyard and it scared me to death for a little bit,” said Bo Fletcher.

Monday night, city leaders addressed the concerns saying they've nearly doubled the amount of dirt cleared out of ditches from two years ago. So far this year 20,401 feet of dirt and debris have been removed. In 2017, 11,251 feet were removed.

The Walker Chief of Staff said he’s going to ask for a budget adjustment to give more money to drainage projects. Something he said the council is on board with.

Congressman Garrett Graves also attended the meeting and said there is $3 billion dollars available for Livingston Parish drainage protection projects, but that money could take years to put into use.

Homeowners in Walker are hoping their house won't flood in the meantime.