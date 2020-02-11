Hundreds searching for South Carolina girl, 6, who vanished while playing outside her home

CAYCE, SC - More than 250 officers are searching Tuesday morning for a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who has been missing since Monday.

First-grader Faye Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m., after she got off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said they plan to go door-to-door through the neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officials say area residents have offered to help search. The FBI is now helping with the search, authorities said.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is asking local residents with security cameras to contact them.

"We want to get Faye back home so we’re not leaving any stone unturned," Antley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-205-4444.