Hundreds searching for South Carolina girl, 6, who vanished while playing outside her home
CAYCE, SC - More than 250 officers are searching Tuesday morning for a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who has been missing since Monday.
First-grader Faye Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m., after she got off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Authorities said they plan to go door-to-door through the neighborhood on Tuesday.
Please contact the Cayce Dept of Public Safety with any information at 803-205-4444. This is a dedicated hotline just for calls about #FayeSwetlik #PrayforFaye @wis10 @WLTX @wachfox @abc_columbia @thestate pic.twitter.com/3r2UFd1f4S— Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) February 11, 2020
Officials say area residents have offered to help search. The FBI is now helping with the search, authorities said.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is asking local residents with security cameras to contact them.
"We want to get Faye back home so we’re not leaving any stone unturned," Antley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-205-4444.
