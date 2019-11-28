73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds receive free meal highlighting Baton Rouge's homeless problem

38 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 November 28, 2019 3:51 PM November 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sydney Kern

BATON ROUGE – For most of us Thanksgiving is about spending time with family and friends. But some trade the comforts of their kitchen to give back to those without. This has become a tradition at St. Vincent de Paul.

For two and a half hours, people without a home or steady income were able to dig in on a free Thanksgiving meal. Afterwards free items including clothes, hygiene products and non-perishables were set out, free for the taking.

“It’s much needed,” said George Jarrett, who has come to the event for years. “Definitely. I was falsely incarcerated for 15 years, but that’s okay God sent me there to win souls and I love it.”

Jarrett was one of at least 600 people who received a free meal.

“They leave away from here with something that they can have so that they don't have to go through garbage cans,” said Brandon Myles who has been a volunteer for 10 years. “Seeing people come out and realize that people care about them really does a lot for me. I think it does a lot for them too. Or, at least I hope it does.”

The annual event highlights, not only the needs, but the giving, in the Capital Region. Organizers say every year the response seems to grow.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days