Latest Weather Blog
Hundreds of white flags planted in front of State Capitol to honor those lost to lung cancer
BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of white flags were planted in front of the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday to honor those lost to lung cancer over the last year.
In total, 500 flags were planted, with each flag representing five lives lost to lung cancer.
The installation was coordinated by the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative at LSU in partnership with the LUNGevity Foundation. The flags will remain on display for five days.
Organizers said they hope the display reminds the public that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer and highlights the life-saving importance of early detection and screenings.
Educational signage with statistics, like how one in every five cancer deaths is due to lung cancer, will also be posted.
Trending News
Louisiana ranks among the lowest in the nation when it comes to outcomes for lung cancer, including ranking 40th in the rate of new cases, 43rd in the survival rate and 42nd in early diagnoses.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Baton Rouge for series of 'Meat-Up' events
-
On top of holiday programing, Manship Theatre opens theater to community partners...
-
Convicted killer out on bond sentenced to 10 years after fatal 2022...
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting Independence Police officer after search near...
-
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...