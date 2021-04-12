Hundreds of teachers absent Monday amid EBR proposal to cut summer break short

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of teachers did not show up for work Monday as East Baton Rouge educators protested the school system's plan to push up the start of the 2021 school year.

The East Baton Rouge school system confirmed that 531 teachers were recorded absent Monday, about 16 percent of its instructional staff. Officials said no schools were closed Monday.

Read the full statement from a school system spokesperson below.

"While we experienced a slight uptick in total absences today, we were able to lend support where needed to ensure that high-quality instruction continued for students. We are blessed to have some of the most passionate and devoted teachers and staff in the country. Our teachers are committed to their students and understand the pivotal role they play in developing the future of Baton Rouge. We work and live by our motto - Every student, in every community, in every class every day," said Superintendent Sito Narcisse. "I recognize that this plan requires personal sacrifices; however, growth cannot occur without bold action. This is the first step on our path to changing educational outcomes for our children."

Today, April 12, 531 teachers were recorded absent. This is 16% of our total instructional staff. In comparison, 359 teachers were absent on Monday, March 29 (10%). The district is home to 3,328 teachers.

East Baton Rouge schools officials announced plans last month for a revised academic calendar that would bring teachers back to campuses in mid-July due to time missed over the past year due to COVID-19. Students would also come back later that same month.

The "Smart Start" plan will be discussed at Thursday's school board meeting.