Hundreds of students move into LSU residence halls

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University welcomed over 1,000 students on Saturday.

Many of the welcomed students were freshman like Bryce Amadeg.

"I'm excited for it," Amadeg said.

Bryce's mom says she is excited too. She feels at ease with her son moving on campus even with the virus pandemic going on.

"It's emotional, especially since we've been preparing for the past month and a half," said Constance Amadeg.

Precautions from the university are loud and clear on LSU's campus from signs all over the dorm halls encouraging students to practice social distance, to a personal appearance from Interim President Tom Galligan.

"There's a magic in the air on a college campus. That magic is still in the air. I think they're going to have the opportunity to have a wonderful experience, but it's just going to be a very different experience. But to keep it wonderful, we got to keep these masks on, stay as far apart as reasonably possible, wash our hands, and cough into our elbows," said Galligan.

Social distancing can be seen from outside in the parking lot, with each student only allowed to bring two guests to help them move and having to reserve a time slot to move in.

Although things look different around campus, students are okay with that.