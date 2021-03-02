Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls rescued days after kidnapping

LAGOS, Nigeria - As of Monday (March 1), hundreds of schoolgirls that had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Nigeria just prior to the weekend have finally been rescued, CNN reports.

The 279 children were abducted by gunmen who stormed their state-run school in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara State, according to a high-ranking government official with knowledge of the incident.

Yusuf Idris, a spokesman for the regional governor, said Tuesday the girls had been safely returned and were all accounted for; CNN adds that Idris did not comment when asked whether a ransom was paid for their release.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced by means of Twitter that he was "pleased" the ordeal "has come to a happy end without any incident."