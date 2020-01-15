Hundreds of LSU fans turnout for photos with championship trophy

BATON ROUGE - Just two days removed from watching their team win the national title, LSU fans showed up to the Rouses on Burbank Drive to get a photo with the championship trophy.

"No line was going to stop me," Yvonne Naylor said. "I was going to get in line no matter how long it took. Just to see the trophy, how amazing."

"I'm going, that's it," Roger Stoltz said. "I'm going to get a picture with that trophy."

At times the line wrapped around the supermarket. That didn't seem to bother fans who waited patiently and proudly to snap a photo for the perfect exclamation point on a historic season.

"It's history," Courtney Mayer said. "They haven't made this in thirteen years. Why not? It's a history miracle."

A few fans went to extremes to guarantee they'd get a picture.

"I'll be there," Felma White said. "I'll be number one. I've been here since about 12:30."

For others, it was their first shot to experience something like this.

"Really excited," Carter Hymel, said. "It's the first championship I've seen them win."

Even for those that have seen LSU on top before, this time was different.

"This one is the third one that I've experienced, but this one was major, major, more than any of the others," Naylor said. "I mean it was just the perfect season, destiny. I loved it."

"This one here, it's unprecedented," Stoltz said. "I mean we're the best team ever."