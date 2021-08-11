92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds of inmates evacuated from Angola dorms due to overnight prison fire

1 hour 32 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 12:00 PM August 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ANGOLA - A late-night fire at the state penitentiary in Angola led to prison staff evacuating  nearly 300 inmates from their living spaces.

The Department of Corrections said the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the prison in West Feliciana Parish. A DOC spokesperson said the fire began at a workshop and spread to a neighboring dorm for trusties. 

Staff evacuated the 94 prisoners inside the burning dorm, as well as another 194 from adjacent dorms. 

Crews with the Louisiana State Penitentiary Volunteer Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire Department were able to get the flames out after about 40 minutes, according to a DOC statement.

No one was hurt.

The workshop where the fire began was destroyed, and one dorm was damaged. The inmates displaced by the fire were relocated to another building at the facility. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days