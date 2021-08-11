Hundreds of inmates evacuated from Angola dorms due to overnight prison fire

ANGOLA - A late-night fire at the state penitentiary in Angola led to prison staff evacuating nearly 300 inmates from their living spaces.

The Department of Corrections said the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the prison in West Feliciana Parish. A DOC spokesperson said the fire began at a workshop and spread to a neighboring dorm for trusties.

Staff evacuated the 94 prisoners inside the burning dorm, as well as another 194 from adjacent dorms.

Crews with the Louisiana State Penitentiary Volunteer Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire Department were able to get the flames out after about 40 minutes, according to a DOC statement.

No one was hurt.

The workshop where the fire began was destroyed, and one dorm was damaged. The inmates displaced by the fire were relocated to another building at the facility.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.