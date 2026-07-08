Hundreds of Gap and Banana Republic stores closing

Hundreds of Gap and Banana Republic stores will be shutting their doors in the very near future.

Gap, the parent company of the two brands, said it plans to close about 200 "underperforming" Gap and Banana Republic locations.

There are currently about 2,000 Gap and Banana Republic stores worldwide, according to public filings, so the closures would likely impact about 10% of them. Gap declined to specify how many of each brands' stores will close or which locations would be shut down.