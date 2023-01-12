71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds of fentanyl pills seized in Livingston Parish drug bust

2 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, January 12 2023 Jan 12, 2023 January 12, 2023 6:02 AM January 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Narcotics agents seized approximately 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills from a home in Denham Springs during a drug bust Tuesday. 

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two during the investigation: 19-year-old Joseph Collins and 47-year-old Montana Seals. The two were arrested for various drug-related charges. 

In addition to the approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, deputies also seized a handgun, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and over $6,000 in cash. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days