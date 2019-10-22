52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds of Entergy customers without power in Bluebonnet-Highland area

2 hours 23 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 October 22, 2019 8:42 PM October 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has confirmed that more than 700 customers in the Oak Hills Place near the Bluebonnet-Highland area are without power.

The outage has been going on since approximately 4:15 p.m. A crew is currently working to restore power as quickly as possible.

So far the cause for the outage is unknown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days