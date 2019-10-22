Hundreds of Entergy customers without power in Bluebonnet-Highland area

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has confirmed that more than 700 customers in the Oak Hills Place near the Bluebonnet-Highland area are without power.

The outage has been going on since approximately 4:15 p.m. A crew is currently working to restore power as quickly as possible.

So far the cause for the outage is unknown.