Hundreds line up looking for job with new medical marijuana grower

BATON ROUGE - More than 200 people lined up in the rain to get a chance at what many of them consider a can't-miss opportunity.

"I came out here to actually contribute to the education of marijuana," Kelvin Hewitt said. "I came here to join the sales team, perhaps the education team, just to give people better insight as far as what's happening in our world today."

Hewitt was first in line. He took a bus from New Orleans and waited around two hours to get inside.

"I thought that this was a prime opportunity, and I figured there was gonna be a whole host of people waiting in line to get the same information that I'm looking for," he said.

That opportunity: to work in one of the state's only medical marijuana growing facilities.

In partnership with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, Southern University is looking for people with a range of experience to join their team.

"I don't have any experience dealing with medical marijuana, but I have experience dealing with recreational marijuana," Hewitt said.

The facility will be growing medicial pot to be made into edibiles, lotions and liquids to be distributed to pharmacies across the state.

Monday, Ilera was looking for people to grow, trim, extract and pack the product, as well as sales and education outreach representatives.

"The turnout has been amazing, much more that we expected, but it just tells you the state of Louisiana is ready for a change, and that change is medical marijuana," Ilera CEO Dr. Chanda Macias said.

Although only 10 people will walk away with a job Monday, the company says they will be rapidly expanding very soon.