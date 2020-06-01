Hundreds gather peacefully at state capitol to protest against police brutality

BATON ROUGE - Protests against the death of George Floyd have made their way to the capital area.

With peaceful protests happening in New Orleans and Lafayette, hundreds of Baton Rouge residents gathered Sunday afternoon to march from Galvez Plaza to the steps of the State Capitol.

Protesters were heard chanting "No justice. No peace. No racist police."

George Floyd was an unarmed black man who died during his arrest, while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on his neck.

Protests have been rising across the entire United States--many turning violent-- in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Baltimore.

Ex-cop Chauvin is currently behind bars and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The protest in front of the Louisiana State Capitol was a peaceful event, with local law enforcement on the scene to ensure that those gathered did so safely.

Here is the scene in front of the Capitol Building in Baton Rouge @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/dK1J0URkgx — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) May 31, 2020

Local politicians were also at the event, including Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who prayed with participants before the marching began.

She later took to Facebook to praise the young people who'd assisted in organizing the peaceful protest.