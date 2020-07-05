Hundreds celebrate Fourth of July at False River

It was a patriotic post-pandemic party on False River.

"We were locked in the house for three and a half months, so it was liberating," said Kusum Mishra. "I'm not saying we are going crazy or wild. We are maintaining our distance, we are wearing our mask and all that, but it's fantastic, and on top of it, it's the Fourth of July."

Hundreds participated in the annual Fourth of July boat parade, but this year there were some adjustments.

"You have to just pray to the good Lord that everyone that you know and everyone in your family is safe with the coronavirus, and yes do protect yourself, wear your mask if you wish. Also, stay your distance. Don't drink after anyone, wash your hands regularly," said Aline Willingham.

It wasn't just a celebration of the nation's independence, the Mayor of New Roads wanted to take the day to appreciate the front line workers who have been working hard, and putting their health at risk, for the last few months.

"They've worked so hard through this pandemic and they're still working hard and we wanted to take this opportunity to go ahead and do something to show how much we appreciate them," said Mayor Cornell Dukes.

"I feel very grateful about the people who have been working to support everyone who has been through the virus," said Willingham.

The evening ended with a fireworks display.