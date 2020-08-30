82°
Hundreds attend service for victim of Las Vegas shooting

2 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 2:01 PM October 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: SF Gate
TEWKSBURY, Mass. - Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.
  
The service for Rhonda LeRocque was held Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.
  
WBZ-TV reports that the Tewksbury woman was remembered as a "fireball" and loving woman with a deep faith.
  
A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.
  
LeRocque's mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.
  
The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.
  
Champagne says LeRocque's husband was next to her when she was shot.
