82°
Latest Weather Blog
Hundreds attend service for victim of Las Vegas shooting
TEWKSBURY, Mass. - Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.
The service for Rhonda LeRocque was held Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.
WBZ-TV reports that the Tewksbury woman was remembered as a "fireball" and loving woman with a deep faith.
A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.
LeRocque's mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.
The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.
Champagne says LeRocque's husband was next to her when she was shot.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healing Place Church steps in to help people affected by Hurricane Laura
-
President Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage
-
Vigil calling for justice for fatal shooting of Danny Buckley
-
Trump arrives to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts
-
Dozens of dead fish wash up in City Park Lake Friday
Sports Video
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...