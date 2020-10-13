Humidity pushed out, Cold front number two on the way

The humidity is on the way out!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A cold front is slowly making its way through the area this morning. It will not drop temperatures very much, but it will make a difference in the humidity. The dew point temperatures are a great way to measure humidity. When they drop into the 50s, that means the air is drying out. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s. After the front moves all the way through and the sun goes down, overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Up next: Sunny skies will stick around all week. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s through Thursday afternoon. Then, another cold front will move through the area. Since the humidity will already be moved out, this time the temperatures will drop. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the low-70s and Friday night may bring temperatures in the 40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There is one area to watch out in the open Atlantic. It has a low development chance and is not a threat to the local area.

FROM THE NHC:

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little less organized this morning in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming less conducive, so only some slight development is possible today while the system moves westward. By tonight, upper-level winds are expected to become even less favorable for tropical cyclone formation to occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

