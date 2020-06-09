Humid Tuesday, Cold Front Bringing Dry Air

The last of Tropical Depression Cristobal moved out of our area yesterday leaving us with a few hours of sunshine in the afternoon. Southerly wind is keeping tropical moisture in stock for your Tuesday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will get up into the low 90s this afternoon. The Flood Watch has been expired though many rivers and lakes are still under a flood warning. Come late afternoon, there may be a few pockets of sunshine, but with all the left over tropical moisture, expect pop up afternoon showers. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Up Next: A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday morning causing a brief line of showers. Any rain activity will be wrapped up by the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. The cold front won’t cool temperatures very much, but it will be a cure for the oppressive humidity. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s for the rest of the week. Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s in store for Thursday through the weekend.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Cristobal is now located about 140 mi of Little Rock, Arkansas about 80 miles southeast of Springfield, Missouri with maximum sustained winds at 30 mph. It is moving north 25 mph with a minimum central pressure of 995 millibars or 29.39 inches.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so over the central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of this system as a subtropical cyclone appears unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. Formation chance through 48 hours is 10 percent and formation chance through 5 days is also 10 percent.

Stay with the WBRZ Weather team this hurricane season for the most up to date information.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level trough has formed on the lee side of the Rockies and that is moving Cristobal’s center circulation off to the north. The normal summertime pattern will resume today with tropical moisture aiding in the formation of peak heating pop-up showers. Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will start to build for the end of the week. A cold front will pass through lower Louisiana throughout the day, bringing a much drier air mass. High pressure will bring dry conditions through the weekend.

--Marisa