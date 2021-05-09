Latest Weather Blog
Humid Mother's Day, storms move in late tonight
Today and Tonight: Mother's Day will be warm and humid, with the chance of a stray afternoon shower, mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tonight, a cluster of showers and storms will move through the area - closer to midnight for metro Baton Rouge. One or two storms could be on the strong side, producing gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Looking Ahead:
On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday afternoon, due to a frontal boundary stalling over the region. This will keep our weather pattern active through at least Wednesday, until a strong high will move the front out the area on Thursday. Over the next five days, rainfall amounts could add up to 2-4 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible where any storms train or sit over the same area for an extended period of time.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
