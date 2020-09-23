Humane Society: Reward offered for info on person who threw kittens from moving vehicle

HAMMOND — A $750 reward is being offered for information on the death of two kittens in Hammond on Monday, September 21, The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) announced Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that around 12:30 p.m., they saw a Siamese kitten being thrown from the window of a moving vehicle in front of the Quick Way Food Store at 14633 W. University Avenue. Another passerby rushed the kitten to the nearest vet where it was pronounced dead. The vehicle in question was heading west on W. University Ave.

In a separate but possibly related incident, a brown tabby kitten was found on the ground in front of First Guaranty Bank at 400 E. Thomas St. in Hammond on Monday, September 21, at noon. A passerby noticed the kitten and rushed it to the vet where it was pronounced dead. The vet said its injuries were consistent with being thrown from a moving vehicle.

If anyone has information on either of these incidents, contact HSLA at 1.888.6 HUMANE or email info@humanela.org.

A $750 reward is offered to whoever provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.