Humane Society: $1,000 reward offered for safe return of dog stolen during carjacking

NEW ORLEANS - According to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA), a four-year-old Boston Terrier who responds to the name 'Stella' was stolen from the front seat of a vehicle during a Monday afternoon carjacking in Audubon Park, New Orleans.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for Stella's immediate and safe return.

The carjacking allegedly occurred when Stella's family was preparing to leave Audubon Park around 5:30 p.m., after they'd watched a soccer match in the Fly.

The victims says she put the key in her ignition, placed some items in her car, and walked behind the vehicle to say goodbye to acquaintances when a young man opened the car door of the driver’s side and started to back it up.

The alleged carjacker is described as a black male, approximately 6’2”, slender build, wearing short braids or dreadlocks in his early twenties.

The victim said she thought the young man had mistakenly gotten into the wrong vehicle, so she shouted at him that he was "In the wrong car." When he didn't respond, she realized he was intentionally stealing her car.

As he was driving the car to pull away, she says she remembered that her dog, Stella, was still in the front seat.

The alleged carjacker reportedly "simply stared" at the victim when she asked him to at least give her the dog.

After this, the victim says he drove away.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2016 Toyota Rav 4, license plate #552 AGD and Stella was wearing a rainbow collar and leash. She is microchipped.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the carjacking.

The victims asks that arrangements to return Stella or to share a tip or lead, can be carried out by contacting the Humane Society of Louisiana at 901-268-4432.

Reward money will be transferred once Stella is safely returned to the HSLA.

For more information on HSLA please visit its Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLA or its website at www.humanla.org.