Human remains identified as missing Louisiana woman

June 10, 2021
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Human remains found last week in Louisiana have been identified as those of a woman missing since May 19.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found June 2 in a wooded area of Golden Meadow near where Michelle Griffin, 42, of Galliano, was last seen.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Tuesday that the remains were those of Griffin, news outlets reported. Her cause of death is pending. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

