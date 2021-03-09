61°
Latest Weather Blog
Human remains found by hunters identified as Lafayette woman
FRANKLIN - Human remains found in a wooded area in St. Mary Parish months ago were identified Tuesday.
Officials identified the body as 39-year-old Casey Marie Collins, a Lafayette resident.
Her remains were initially found on Jan. 8 by two hunters in the woods 10 miles north of Franklin. The pair found the body just before noon and notified the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies went to the scene to investigate and remove the remains.
According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, officials are still working to determine the cause of her death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Standford Ave. homeowner concerned about increase in crashes near his house
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
Gov. Edwards 'mortified' reading LSU sexual assault findings, stands with University's disciplinary...
-
Central mayor and council disagree about new city hall location
-
Are pharmacies ready to take on the newly-eligible vaccination crowd?