Human Jukebox to perform in Biden Presidential Inaugural "We Are One" event
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's nationally recognized performers have earned the honor of participating in Tuesday's (Jan. 19) Inauguration Special.
The Human Jukebox Marching Band will be featured in the Biden Presidential Inaugural "We Are One" event that will stream live Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. (CST) on http://bideninaugural.org/watch and also on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV.
This has been a busy month for the performers as the Human Jukebox also participated in "The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” on ABC, Hallmark, and several other channels at 10 a.m. (CST) on Friday, January 1, 2021.
Click here for more on Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band.
