Human Jukebox member dies; sources say Southern student was taking part in fraternity event

BATON ROUGE — A trumpet player with the Human Jukebox marching band at Southern University died early Thursday, officials said, and sources told WBRZ that the junior engineering major was taking part in a fraternity-related event.

Caleb Wilson, 20, became unresponsive at a BREC park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Sources said Wilson was involved with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity's Beta Sigma chapter at Southern. University officials wouldn't confirm the connection Thursday morning, but in the afternoon issued a statement halting all recruiting and initiation activities for all organizations on the Baton Rouge campus.

"Effective immediately, all membership intake activities for SUBR campus organizations, including but not limited to fraternities, sororities, and student clubs are hereby paused until further notice," according to the statment from the Southern University Division of Student Affairs.

The order covers fraternities, sororities and student clubs and any informational meetings and rush events. The school said no new members can be inducted during the pause.

Police said the investigation began at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, but what happened there was not clear.

Southern said Wilson was from New Orleans and majoring in mechanical engineering. It offered counseling services to the campus community.

Wilson's father is former Jefferson Parish Deputy Corey Wilson and his former agency expressed condolences to the family.

"Dep. Wilson retired last year as a sergeant after serving 35 years with the JPSO. Dep. Wilson's commitment to public service has continued with him currently serving in a part-time capacity," it said. "We ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn this unimaginable loss."