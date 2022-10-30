59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Human cases of 'rabbit fever' have jumped up this year

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 03 2015 Dec 3, 2015 December 03, 2015 3:35 PM December 03, 2015 in Health
Source: Associated Press
By: Mike Stobbe
Image: Wikimedia Commons by CC 2.0

NEW YORK - Health officials are seeing an increases of a rare illness called rabbit fever that was beaten back decades ago. 

In the last two decades, health officials saw an average of only about 125 cases each year of the illness - known to doctors as tularemia. But the government reported Thursday that there have already been 235 cases this year. That's the most since 1984.

Officials aren't sure why cases are up, but speculate that it may have to do with weather conditions that likely helped rodents - and the bacteria - thrive in some Western states.

Trending News

Insects pick up the bacteria from rabbits and other small mammals and then spread it when they bite humans. It's treatable with antibiotics.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days