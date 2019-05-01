78°
Hugs, tears mark taping of final 'Big Bang Theory' episode

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Hugs and tears marked the final taping of "The Big Bang Theory," a lovefest for its stars, crew and audience alike.

The studio audience cheered Jim Parsons and other stars of the top-rated TV comedy as they wrapped taping Tuesday on the last episode, No. 279. An emotional Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, said the show has touched "so many hearts."

Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, called the show's 12-season run "a dream come true for all of us." CBS will air the two-part, hour-long finale Thursday, May 16. It will be paired with "Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell," with Galecki and Cuoco hosting a look back at the show's long run.

