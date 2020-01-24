45°
Huge housing development proposed in Gonzales

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, May 11 2013 May 11, 2013 May 11, 2013 11:26 AM May 11, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

GONZALES, La. - The Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to rezone more than 340 acres along Louisiana Highway 44 and Interstate 10 that could become a major development.

The Advocate reports the commission has set a public hearing for June 3 to discuss rezoning the M.P. Evans property, which carries the city's most-restrictive residential zoning designation.

The city annexed the land in March 2012, along with a 63-acre portion of the property previously sold to the Ascension Parish School Board.

Gary Binns, a real estate broker representing the estate of Merritt P. Evans Jr. and Ruth Walker Evans, told the commission that deals have been reached to sell a 127-acre segment for single-family housing and another 20 acres for apartments, pending approval of the zoning changes.

