Huge housing development proposed in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. - The Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to rezone more than 340 acres along Louisiana Highway 44 and Interstate 10 that could become a major development.



The Advocate reports the commission has set a public hearing for June 3 to discuss rezoning the M.P. Evans property, which carries the city's most-restrictive residential zoning designation.



The city annexed the land in March 2012, along with a 63-acre portion of the property previously sold to the Ascension Parish School Board.



Gary Binns, a real estate broker representing the estate of Merritt P. Evans Jr. and Ruth Walker Evans, told the commission that deals have been reached to sell a 127-acre segment for single-family housing and another 20 acres for apartments, pending approval of the zoning changes.