Latest Weather Blog
Huge housing development proposed in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. - The Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to rezone more than 340 acres along Louisiana Highway 44 and Interstate 10 that could become a major development.
The Advocate reports the commission has set a public hearing for June 3 to discuss rezoning the M.P. Evans property, which carries the city's most-restrictive residential zoning designation.
The city annexed the land in March 2012, along with a 63-acre portion of the property previously sold to the Ascension Parish School Board.
Gary Binns, a real estate broker representing the estate of Merritt P. Evans Jr. and Ruth Walker Evans, told the commission that deals have been reached to sell a 127-acre segment for single-family housing and another 20 acres for apartments, pending approval of the zoning changes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three frequently used RR crossing Baton Rouge to close, Saturday
-
Video of caregiver using a belt to hit 93-year-old woman
-
Pointe Coupee school board hears parents, teachers but does not fix budget...
-
Arrest warrant filed after illegal chemical dump, City-Parish stuck with $300,000 bill
-
Baby Burrow: Parents name newborn after LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow