Huge gator takes bite out of deputy's patrol car, runs away from cops
MOORINGSPORT - Sheriff's deputies in Caddo Parish had an unusual traffic stop Monday when they encountered a very angry alligator along LA 1.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to northern Caddo Parish after the 8-foot reptile was spotted in the middle of the roadway.
The officers did their best to contain the gator while awaiting wildlife removal experts, but they couldn't keep the animal from taking a bite out of one of their patrol cars.
The gator apparently left the scene before help arrived.
