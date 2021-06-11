HUD provides Louisiana with $7.6M to assist families at risk of homelessness

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced Friday the awarding of the first tranche of American Rescue Plan funds for Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs) for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

Specifically, HUD is awarding Louisiana $7,651,392 – 616 vouchers – for 20 public housing authorities (PHAs) administering the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Nationally, HUD is awarding $1.1 billion – 70,000 vouchers – for 626 PHAs.

>Click here for a full list of awards<

“Addressing our nation’s homelessness crisis is a top priority for HUD,” said Secretary Fudge.

“With COVID-19 still a threat and with the sweltering summer months just around the corner, the $1.1 billion we are announcing today comes at a critical time in our efforts to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into safe, stable homes. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, communities now have the robust resources they need to make significant progress toward ending homelessness.”

The awarding of $1.1 billion in EHVs is part of $5 billion that the American Rescue Plan Act enabled HUD to allocate in additional vouchers to PHAs.

HUD allocated these vouchers to communities with the greatest need for EHVs and where local housing authorities demonstrated capacity to administer this vital assistance.

The EHV program serves geographically diverse housing needs, from high-cost urban areas to a large number of rural communities. HUD notified PHAs on May 10, 2021 of their EHV eligibilities and projected funding as authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

The awards announced Friday, June 11 are based on the PHAs’ acceptance of the EHVs.

EHV funding gives communities significant resources to assist individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; or recently homeless. EHVs help individuals and families find housing and remain stably housed long-term.

The $1.1 billion in EHVs will cover the cost of vouchers and related administrative costs, including up-front costs needed to stand up the program, for an initial 18-month period.

Thereafter, HUD will provide annual funding to cover the cost of renewals in 12-month increments through September 30, 2030 or until the $5 billion ARP allocation runs out, whichever comes first.

HUD has allocated $10 billion in American Rescue Plan homelessness assistance: In addition to the $5 billion for EHVs, HUD allocated $5 billion through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to increase affordable housing to address homelessness.